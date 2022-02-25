Story of vigilante border guards vs a small town told in 'The Marauders'

There is no shortage of concern about the security of the southern U.S. border, and no shortage of people willing to take extra steps, even extra-legal steps, to defend that border.

Patrick Strickland covers such a situation in his book The Marauders: Conspiracy Theories, Militias, and Violence on the U.S. Border.

It tells the story of Arivaca, Arizona, where residents got fed up with a volunteer border militia, and worked to drive it out of town through protests and boycotts. The militia responded with a misinformation campaign and more.

The author joins us to follow the many twists in the long confrontation.