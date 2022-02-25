© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Story of vigilante border guards vs a small town told in 'The Marauders'

Published February 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM PST
jx draw - 2022-02-25T091539.105.jpg
Patrick Strickland

There is no shortage of concern about the security of the southern U.S. border, and no shortage of people willing to take extra steps, even extra-legal steps, to defend that border.

Patrick Strickland covers such a situation in his book The Marauders: Conspiracy Theories, Militias, and Violence on the U.S. Border.

It tells the story of Arivaca, Arizona, where residents got fed up with a volunteer border militia, and worked to drive it out of town through protests and boycotts. The militia responded with a misinformation campaign and more.

The author joins us to follow the many twists in the long confrontation.

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team