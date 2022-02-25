OSU panel wonders aloud if Black lives DO matter

If you needed just one indicator that racism is alive and well in America, the recent federal hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers should be plenty. Their private conversations, delivered in a public trial, could have taken place 50 years ago, or even 350.

Things were supposed to change at some point, but that change often seems beyond the reach of American society.

Black faculty and staff at Oregon State University take up the current situation in a Zoom panel discussion to close out Black History Month (tonight, February 28th, at 6:30).

The gathering is titled “It’s 2022. Do Black Lives Really Matter?” We'll get some answers in a visit with Dwaine Plaza, panelist, event organizer, and a sociology professor at OSU, and Terrance Harris, panelist and Director of the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center at OSU.