Exchange Exemplar: Making musical theater far from the bright lights of Broadway

Anyone who dreams of success in musical theater wants to make it to Broadway, the epicenter of the genre. But there are plenty of people who recognize they'll never make it big in musical theater, and they participate anyway.

That is the zone Stacy Wolf focuses upon in her book Beyond Broadway: The Pleasure and Promise of Musical Theatre Across America.

Community theater, dinner theater, summer camps... these and more are visited in the book, in search of what drives people to create musical theater, which is fun but not especially easy.

We join the author for her tour in this interview from 2019.