How families can help people back to mental health, in Mental Health Matters

When was the last time you thought someone was "acting crazy?" We have a lot of baggage attached to mental illness in our culture, when we do not attach as much reproach to people with physical health needs.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns with a topic and guests to illuminate what it means to struggle with mental illness, and what it takes to get proper care.

This month, we focus on NAMI's Family-to-Family program, with participants Cheryl Walden, Alan Hersh, and James Ramirez. Andra is away this month.