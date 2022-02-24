© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

How families can help people back to mental health, in Mental Health Matters

Published February 24, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
jx draw.jpg

When was the last time you thought someone was "acting crazy?" We have a lot of baggage attached to mental illness in our culture, when we do not attach as much reproach to people with physical health needs.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns with a topic and guests to illuminate what it means to struggle with mental illness, and what it takes to get proper care.

This month, we focus on NAMI's Family-to-Family program, with participants Cheryl Walden, Alan Hersh, and James Ramirez. Andra is away this month.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange Mental Health MattersAppfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team