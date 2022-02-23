Underground History explores the communes of decades ago

The country is in turmoil, people are at each other's throats politically, and some of us are heading to the woods to live simpler lives. Yes, that is true of some people now, but it was also true as the 1960s gave way to the 1970s.

Those were the peak years of the "back to the land" movement that featured hippies and other people fed up with society heading to rural areas to live and work the land. It spawned a number of communes in the hills and valleys around us, and we cover that period in this month's session of Underground History, our partnership with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

Chelsea Rose of SOULA returns, with guests--and former commune dwellers--Jim Shames and Steve Sincerny, and archaeologist Breck Parkman.