Support for minority-owned business gets a boost in Jackson County and elsewhere

Published February 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
Michael Joyce
Several programs exist to help get would-be business owners into business. But assistance specifically for minority-owned businesses, or businesses in underserved communities, can be spotty.

MESO, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon, has been confined to the Portland metro area. But that changes with a new focus on Jackson County; MESO is entering a partnership with Umpqua Bank that will make a Medford-area office a reality.

Umpqua entered partnerships with three other organizations, including Kiva U.S.

Plans call for bilingual loan services and more. Reps from the various partners lay out the vision and the timetable.

