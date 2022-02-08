Support for minority-owned business gets a boost in Jackson County and elsewhere

Several programs exist to help get would-be business owners into business. But assistance specifically for minority-owned businesses, or businesses in underserved communities, can be spotty.

MESO, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon, has been confined to the Portland metro area. But that changes with a new focus on Jackson County; MESO is entering a partnership with Umpqua Bank that will make a Medford-area office a reality.

Umpqua entered partnerships with three other organizations, including Kiva U.S.

Plans call for bilingual loan services and more. Reps from the various partners lay out the vision and the timetable.