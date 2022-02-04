What really happens when people spy on each other

You've seen every Bond movie, a few of the Bourne series, and a bunch of other spy thrillers. Do you think you know how espionage works in the real world?

Amy Zegart is happy to set us straight on what really happens when spies do their jobs. She gets into the history of U.S. espionage in her book Spies, Lies, and Algorithms: The History and Future of American Intelligence.

The future is much more complicated than the past, with all of the digital assets now available for use in the spy game.

Get ready for a splash of cold water, as we find out the truth about spies and what they do.

