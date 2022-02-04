© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
What really happens when people spy on each other

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 27, 2024 at 9:28 AM PST

You've seen every Bond movie, a few of the Bourne series, and a bunch of other spy thrillers. Do you think you know how espionage works in the real world?

Amy Zegart is happy to set us straight on what really happens when spies do their jobs. She gets into the history of U.S. espionage in her book Spies, Lies, and Algorithms: The History and Future of American Intelligence.

The future is much more complicated than the past, with all of the digital assets now available for use in the spy game.

Get ready for a splash of cold water, as we find out the truth about spies and what they do.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
