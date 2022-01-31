© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

An Irish comedian gets serious about America...

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:01 PM PST

Who better to take a clear-eyed look at the issues of American society... than someone who embraced the country voluntarily?

Enter Maeve Higgins, an Irish-born comedian now living in New York and working in media (including co-hosting a science show/podcast with Neil deGrasse Tyson). Her writing includes a bunch of essays on our country's triumphs and failures, and our ongoing project to perfect it, if that's possible.

The new collection is called Tell Everyone on This Train I Love Them.

The smiles and tears, the light and the dark... all are considered. We visit with the essayist about her many takes on her adopted home.

