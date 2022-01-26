© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Underground History: Chinese diaspora makes the front page again

Published January 26, 2022
jx draw (80).jpg

The scattering of people from China across the world in the 19th century had a profound effect on many countries, this one included.

Chelsea Rose at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) has researched the Chinese Diaspora extensively. And so it was only natural that when the Oregon Historical Quarterly put together a special edition on the diaspora in Oregon, that Chelsea would be co-editor on the project.

So that's what we'll talk about in this month's edition of Underground History, our joint project with SOULA.

Chelsea Rose returns with two guests: regular Oregon Historical Quarterly Editor Eliza Canty-Jones, and Jennifer Fang, co-editor for the special edition.

The Jefferson Exchange Underground History
