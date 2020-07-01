Exchange Exemplar: Breaking Into Politics On A Small Scale: 'Bears And Ballots'

Like a lot of people, Heather Lende got inspired by the calls to go beyond watching politics and actually take part. So she ran for a seat on the borough assembly--think city council--of Haines, Alaska.

It's a small and remote place without a lot of people, but those people can get into heated political arguments just like people anywhere else in America. Heather even ended up the target of a recall campaign.

She tells her story of holding office in Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics.

This marks a return visit to the JX for Heather Lende, who visited to talk about obituaries and her book Find The Good a few years back.