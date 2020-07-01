© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Exchange Exemplar: Breaking Into Politics On A Small Scale: 'Bears And Ballots'

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
elections-vote-buttons.jpg

Like a lot of people, Heather Lende got inspired by the calls to go beyond watching politics and actually take part. So she ran for a seat on the borough assembly--think city council--of Haines, Alaska.

It's a small and remote place without a lot of people, but those people can get into heated political arguments just like people anywhere else in America. Heather even ended up the target of a recall campaign.

She tells her story of holding office in Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics.

This marks a return visit to the JX for Heather Lende, who visited to talk about obituaries and her book Find The Good a few years back.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team