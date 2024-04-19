Arcata High School reflects on death of Josiah Lawson seven years later

Members came together at Arcata High School to pay tribute to his life by sharing stories and offering support to one another, as well as witness the unveiling of a mural dedicated to Lawson.

The commemoration comes as his mother, Charmaine Lawson, continues her relentless pursuit of justice for Josiah’s death, which remains unsolved. Charmaine has been vocal in her demand for answers and accountability surrounding, which has resonated deeply within the Arcata community, where many share her determination to seek truth and closure.

“We all have that heartstring moment of crying when Charmaine put her hand up to Josiah on the mural and just stood there quiet for a moment,” said AHS Black Student Union Advisor Shannon Kresge.

According to Kresge, the mural event was organized by the groups Art Representation Culture and Youth Art Will Survive to install a mural celebrating the love and power that comes from being Black, especially when living in a predominantly white county.

Kresge highlighted the significance of such gatherings in fostering a sense of belonging and unity within the community. "In this community, having clubs like the Black Student Union or the Jewish Student Union, or AAPI, or Native American Club, is a way to help kids have a safe space for themselves, that's not disconnecting them from the rest of their community. It's unifying them," Kresge said.

The tragic events of seven years ago continue to reverberate throughout Arcata and beyond. Josiah Lawson's memory lives on not only through the stories shared by those who knew him but also through the collective resolve of the community to seek justice in his name.

During the mural event, amidst the shared grief and determination, there was a glimmer of hope that justice would be served one day, and David Josiah Lawson would finally rest in peace.