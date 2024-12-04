Ashland social services nonprofit names new executive director

OHRA has been without an executive director for about two months. The organization runs a homeless shelter and offers resources — like showers, laundry and eviction prevention — in Jackson County.

On Monday, Dan Cano took over the role.

He's from California and has years of experience working for other nonprofits, which he said will help him run OHRA.

"Every region has its own — I like to refer to it as secret sauce," he said. "There's its own dynamics. Every community is different, but there are things that are similar, right? The need is similar. The reasons people fall into struggling economically are similar."

Jane Vaughan / JPR The OHRA Center in Ashland on September 26, 2024.

Cano previously worked at Transitions-Mental Health Association in San Luis Obispo, Mixteco Indigenous Community Organizing Project, San Luis Obispo Food Coalition and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, according to an OHRA press release.

In the past, he’s been a grant writer, led strategic business planning and founded his own business in tile manufacturing and distribution. He holds both a JD and an MBA.

“We are delighted that Dan will be leading our team at OHRA," Board President Cathy Gerbracht said in the press release. "With his impressive track record of advocating for those at risk, combined with his leadership abilities and business acumen, we know we will be in capable hands as we continue to grow our organization."

Cano said he wants to get to know the unique dynamics in this region in order to address the homeless crisis.

"The similarities here are that there's a community that really wants to get together and solve the problems of their vulnerable population. And so that's the familiarity and comfort working in that matrix of challenges that I really enjoy," he said.

OHRA grew tremendously under the leadership of former executive director Cass Sinclair. She left the organization in October to become the executive director of the Rogue Community College Foundation.

OHRA operates the only 24/7, year-round shelter in Ashland, and all 72 of its beds are consistently full, with an ongoing waitlist.

Looking ahead, Cano said the board will be working on strategic planning for the next three to five years.

"Me personally, my goals are really just develop relationships to make sure that I'm meeting with key players and building those relationships of trust and really going out into the community and making sure that I'm meeting with the right people [and] understanding this community better," he said.