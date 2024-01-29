© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit will explore root causes and potential solutions

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published January 29, 2024 at 5:24 AM PST
A homeless encampment in Portland.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
A homeless encampment in Portland.

The Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit is the first of its kind and will take place on Feb. 3 in Ashland.

With the region facing a growing homeless crisis, the day-long summit will convene a variety of speakers and panels to discuss causes of homelessness, such as income disparities and domestic violence, as well as potential solutions.

Speaking on JPR’s Jefferson Exchange this month, Ashland’s Housing Program Specialist Linda Reid said one of the causes of the problem is a lack of housing.

"The development is not keeping pace with the housing need, and so we have a real mismatch between the number of units needed for housing and the amount that is getting developed each year, which is causing a crisis and allowing housing prices to go up," she said.

There has been so much interest that the summit has already sold out its 250 tickets. Speakers will include Oregon State Rep. Pam Marsh and officials from the Housing Authority of Jackson County, OHRA, the Maslow Project, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Jackson County, the City of Ashland, ACCESS, Community Works and others.

"None of us in our own little lanes can do it ourselves. We have to work together to get enough resources to tackle this problem because it is huge, and the causes are so many and great, and there isn’t just one that you can point to," Reid said.

"This gathering is more than just an event; it's a call to action for all of us to become part of a collective solution to a challenge that affects our entire community," a press release for the summit reads.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Ashland Hills Hotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags
Poverty and Homelessness Top StoriesOregon NewsHomelessnessAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now