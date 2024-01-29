Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit will explore root causes and potential solutions

With the region facing a growing homeless crisis, the day-long summit will convene a variety of speakers and panels to discuss causes of homelessness, such as income disparities and domestic violence, as well as potential solutions.

Speaking on JPR’s Jefferson Exchange this month, Ashland’s Housing Program Specialist Linda Reid said one of the causes of the problem is a lack of housing.

"The development is not keeping pace with the housing need, and so we have a real mismatch between the number of units needed for housing and the amount that is getting developed each year, which is causing a crisis and allowing housing prices to go up," she said.

There has been so much interest that the summit has already sold out its 250 tickets. Speakers will include Oregon State Rep. Pam Marsh and officials from the Housing Authority of Jackson County, OHRA, the Maslow Project, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Jackson County, the City of Ashland, ACCESS, Community Works and others.

"None of us in our own little lanes can do it ourselves. We have to work together to get enough resources to tackle this problem because it is huge, and the causes are so many and great, and there isn’t just one that you can point to," Reid said.

"This gathering is more than just an event; it's a call to action for all of us to become part of a collective solution to a challenge that affects our entire community," a press release for the summit reads.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Ashland Hills Hotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.