WFMT Radio Network Opera Series Returns May 16th

The 2020 WFMT Radio Network Opera Series returns to JPR on Saturday, May 16th with a stellar array of recent productions from Europe and Chicago.

Kicking off the series is the Bavarian State Opera's performance of Gluck's Alceste with Dorothea Roschmann in the title role, followed by Vienna State Opera's stunning productions of Offenbach's Tales of Hoffman and Strauss' Elektra with Christine Goerke and Waltraud Meier.

Up next are eight encore performances from Lyric Opera of Chicago, featuring opera stars such as Ana Maria Martinez, Quinn Kelsey, Mariusz Kwiecien, and many more. Beginning with Mozart's audience-favorite Cosi fan tutte, Lyric Opera of Chicago takes listeners through a musical journey to hear some of the very best opera composers, including Puccini (Turandot), Verdi (Rigoletto), and Wagner (Die Walkure). Also included in Lyric's set of broadcasts are Bizet's epic work The Pearl Fishers, Gounod's Faust, Orphee et Eurydice by Gluck, and Bellini's bel canto masterwork I puritani.

It's a stunning way to kick off the first part of the WFMT Opera Series!