Wed | New Year's Day Specials

Welcome to 2020! New Year's Day gives us a chance to look both forward and backward at once. We revisit some Exchange segments from the past.

At 8: Vivek Wadhwa and Alex Salkever say our future can be a choice between "Star Trek" and "Mad Max"... and decisions made by all of us will decide which we get. Their book is The Driver in the Driverless Car: How Your Technology Choices Create the Future.

At 9: The stories of people with impressive educations working low-pay jobs in the United States are not simply apocryphal. Deepak tells his story in How May I Help You? An Immigrant's Journey from MBA to Minimum Wage.

Enjoy our holiday offerings.

