Wed | New Year's Day Specials

Welcome to 2020!  New Year's Day gives us a chance to look both forward and backward at once.  We revisit some Exchange segments from the past.  

At 8: Vivek Wadhwa and Alex Salkever say our future can be a choice between "Star Trek" and "Mad Max"... and decisions made by all of us will decide which we get.  Their book is The Driver in the Driverless Car: How Your Technology Choices Create the Future

At 9: The stories of people with impressive educations working low-pay jobs in the United States are not simply apocryphal.  Deepak tells his story in How May I Help You? An Immigrant's Journey from MBA to Minimum Wage

Enjoy our holiday offerings.  
 

