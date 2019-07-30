Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Retired Rogue Valley Actor Cranks Out Detective Fiction

By 1 minute ago
There's a certain style to noir detective stories.  Example: "Beads of perspiration trickled down my neck, in defiance of the air conditioner that groaned like a heifer in labor." 

No actual heifers were harmed in the writing of that story and the others cranked out by Clive Rosengren.  He lives in the Rogue Valley now and describes himself as a recovering actor, focusing his work on a series of books about fictional detective Eddie Collins. 

Collins treads the same streets Rosengren trod as a working actor in L.A. 

We give Rosengren a refuge from the mean streets, a chance to talk about his work in the studio. 

literature

