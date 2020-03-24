Wed 9 AM | Putting Some Thought Into What You Put In Your Mouth

Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Do you remember what you had for dinner last night?  For lunch today? 

It's possible you're just shoving food in your mouth without giving much thought to what it is, where it came from, and what it can do to you. 

Sophie Egan would like to draw your attention to those issues.  She wrote the book How to Be a Conscious Eater: Making Food Choices That Are Good for You, Others, and the Planet

It's not a diet book per se, but it IS a book that will get you thinking about your own daily diet. 

The author sets the table for a discussion of food that matters.    

 

Putting Hunted Meat On The Table, Safely

By Mar 3, 2020
Public Domain

Not all of us get our animal protein from the grocery store, wrapped in plastic in a little tray.  Meat can also come direct from the countryside, from hunting. 

And even the best hunters may have a few questions about what to do after the kill; how to prepare meat for consumption.  The Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center, SOREC, offers this knowledge among its many offerings. 

Master Food Preservers give instruction in "From Hunt to Home," with another session coming up later in March. 

Getting Quality Food Into Young Mouths

By Jan 13, 2020
vikvarga/Pixabay

People who know nutrition often advise grocery shoppers to stick to the outside aisles of the store.  That's where the fresh foods like fresh vegetables and protein and dairy lie. 

Trouble is, kids LOVE the stuff in the inside aisles... the processed foods like macaroni and cheese. 

Bettina Elias Siegel maintains a focus on kids and food, and more specifically on how food is marketed to kids.  She finds plenty to dislike, and shares the details in her book Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World

Local Food 2.0: Keeping Grocery Stores Close To Home

By Nov 20, 2019
ElasticComputeFarm/Pixabay

Vote with your money, we often hear.  Show the economic powers-that-be what you want by paying for only that. 

It can be tricky, though, especially when it comes to food.  Several large chains dominate the grocery business, and are somewhat immune to market pressures. 

Jon Steinman, a writer and producer on food issues, says there's hope; he lays out the case in the book Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants.