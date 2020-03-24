Wed 9 AM | Putting Some Thought Into What You Put In Your Mouth

Do you remember what you had for dinner last night? For lunch today?

It's possible you're just shoving food in your mouth without giving much thought to what it is, where it came from, and what it can do to you.

Sophie Egan would like to draw your attention to those issues. She wrote the book How to Be a Conscious Eater: Making Food Choices That Are Good for You, Others, and the Planet.

It's not a diet book per se, but it IS a book that will get you thinking about your own daily diet.

The author sets the table for a discussion of food that matters.