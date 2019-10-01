Wed 9 AM | Paul Theroux Examines The Southern Border

The human experience continues, and so do passenger trains, so Paul Theroux continues to write. The prolific author who made his first big splash with The Great Railway Bazaar nearly half a century ago focuses his most recent book on one of the world's hot spots: The U.S.-Mexican border.

Theroux traveled the length of that border, with and without barriers, to research On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey.

He also spent time in the parts of Mexico that send people northward in search of a better life.

Paul Theroux visits The Exchange by phone.

