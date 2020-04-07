Wed 9 AM | How Covid-19 Focused Attention On Generic Drugs

Generic drugs can seem like lifesavers for people in need of medicine. They cost less than the name-brand drugs with the same formulation, and insurance plans tend to steer patients to them for that reason.

But the generics are generally made offshore, and shortcuts are made to keep costs down. Katherine Eban wrote about this in the highly acclaimed 2019 book Bottle of Lies, and now she says the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the issues in the book.

We visit with the investigative journalist about her long journey of discovery.