Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | How Covid-19 Focused Attention On Generic Drugs

By 2 hours ago
  • stevepb/Pixabay

Generic drugs can seem like lifesavers for people in need of medicine.  They cost less than the name-brand drugs with the same formulation, and insurance plans tend to steer patients to them for that reason. 

But the generics are generally made offshore, and shortcuts are made to keep costs down.  Katherine Eban wrote about this in the highly acclaimed 2019 book Bottle of Lies, and now she says the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the issues in the book

We visit with the investigative journalist about her long journey of discovery.  

 

Tags: 
prescription drugs

Related Content

Oregon Drug Transparency Program Opens Windows (And Eyes)

By Jan 6, 2020
Photo of person's hands holding prescription medications.
Pixabay

Multiply by five.  That is the general formula for computing the price of a prescription drug in the United States, versus what it costs in the rest of the world. 

That is one of the starker findings in a year-end report on prescription drugs prepared by Oregon's Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).  The report is one of the requirements of a prescription drug price transparency program created by the legislature two years ago. 

Pharmaceutical Price Increases In Oregon Scrutinized In New Transparency Report

By Dec 20, 2019
Image of white pills
Hal Gatewood via Unsplash

Price spikes of prescription drugs are the focus of a new report from the Oregon Prescription Drug Price Transparency Program. Included in its findings are staggering price increases for some medications.