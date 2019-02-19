Wed 9 AM | Entomologists Mull The Grim News About Insects

Insects outweight humans on the Earth. So when the large numbers of insects become somewhat smaller numbers, there is cause for concern.

A long-term review of scientific research shows insects going instinct at an alarming rate; up to 40 percent of all species could be at risk.

Entomologists can give us some insight into causes and effects; Alan Journet of Southern Oregon Climate Action Now is retired, but paying plenty of attention. So is Lynn Kimsey at the University of California-Davis.

They join us for an overview of insect extinction and population trends.

