Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Developing A Taste For Modern Art

By & 1 hour ago
  • Marcel Duchamp's "Fountain" at SF MOMA.
    Marcel Duchamp's "Fountain" at SF MOMA.
    Gary Stevens, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39160410

Maybe you were in an art gallery or museum and saw something that caught your eye.  And ultimately, you couldn't quite figure out what you were looking at. 

You're not alone; fine art installations range far beyond pictures on the walls and sculptures on pedestals.  They include a hole dug in the floor of a gallery and a pile of candies in silver wrappers, with art viewers invited to take a candy. 

Art critic Lance Esplund hears the frustration of people who otherwise consider themselves lovers of art.  He provides a guide in his book The Art of Looking: How to Read Modern and Contemporary Art

The author joins us with the view from the gallery.   

 

Tags: 
arts

Related Content

Native Artist Brings "Seed Bombs" To Eugene Workshop

By & Nov 15, 2018
CannupaHanska.com

Cannupa Hanska Luger grew up on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, the scene of many a protest over the Dakota Access Pipeline.  He is an artist, but incorporates activism into his work as well. 

One of his creations is the "seed bomb," a combination of clay and native plant seeds broken on the land to help restore native habitats (they are NOT explosive). 

Cannupa Hansker Luger gives a workshop in making seed bombs as part of a visit to Eugene this weekend (November 17). 