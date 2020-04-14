Wed 9 AM | The City That Isn't: Burning Man's Annual Rise And Fall

The festival-in-the-desert known as Burning Man will not happen this year, canceled like many events in deference to COVID-19. But it will probably be back, fascinating people on many levels.

Those include the ability of the festival organizers to create a huge city in the desert and then take it down again, leaving no trace behind. The process is explored in Carolyn White's book The Archaeology of Burning Man: The Rise and Fall of Black Rock City.

The author visits to discuss the city that appears and disappears in Nevada (nearly) every summer.