The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | The City That Isn't: Burning Man's Annual Rise And Fall

By 1 hour ago
  • GemGemRemy/Pixabay

The festival-in-the-desert known as Burning Man will not happen this year, canceled like many events in deference to COVID-19.  But it will probably be back, fascinating people on many levels. 

Those include the ability of the festival organizers to create a huge city in the desert and then take it down again, leaving no trace behind.  The process is explored in Carolyn White's book The Archaeology of Burning Man: The Rise and Fall of Black Rock City

The author visits to discuss the city that appears and disappears in Nevada (nearly) every summer. 

archaeology

