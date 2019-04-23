Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Breaking Free Of The Smartphone Gravity

Wed 9 AM
  • StockSnap/Pixabay

Are you reading this on a smart phone?  Will you click on the book title to learn more about it and the author?  Check Facebook?  Order something online? 

You could just put the phone (or other device) down and do nothing.  You'd certainly make Jenny Odell happy.  She writes about how different our expectations of activity are in our hyper-connected world, in the book How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy

Yes, it's okay if you even turn off the radio and do nothing. 

But the author joins us to explain her vision.
 

