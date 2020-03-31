Related Program: 
Wed 9 AM | April Fooling: Insulting The President, From 1 To 45

  Lincoln is committed to an asylum in a cartoon from his time.
    Lincoln is committed to an asylum in a cartoon from his time.
    Library of Congress

April Fools' Day has arrived, so we should talk about some fools.  Or at least some people who have perceived fools through history, especially fools occupying the office of the President of the United States. 

Donald Trump is an experienced hand with insults, but it's often been the Oval Office occupant on the receiving end of insults through our history.  Ed Battistella from Southern Oregon University rounds up some of the best examples in his book Dangerous Crooked Scoundrels: Insulting the President, from Washington to Trump

Even Washington?  You bet. 

Ed Battistella takes some time to tell the stories of choice presidential insults.
 

presidential politics
comedy

