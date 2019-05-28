Wed 9 AM | An American Love Affair: Burgers And Steaks

America's love affair with beef goes back a long way. Once a small-scale enterprise characterized by family ranches and the local butcher, the beef market has morphed over its often violent history into a centralized corporate behemoth.

Author Joshua Specht traces the development of what he calls the cattle-beef complex, how it laid the groundwork for industrial agribusiness, and in the process radically changed the American diet. His book is Red Meat Republic: A Hoof-to-Table History of How Beef Changed America.

The author visits with an overview.

