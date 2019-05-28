Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | An American Love Affair: Burgers And Steaks

By 29 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

America's love affair with beef goes back a long way. Once a small-scale enterprise characterized by family ranches and the local butcher, the beef market has morphed over its often violent history into a centralized corporate behemoth.

Author Joshua Specht traces the development of what he calls the cattle-beef complex, how it laid the groundwork for industrial agribusiness, and in the process radically changed the American diet.  His book is Red Meat Republic: A Hoof-to-Table History of How Beef Changed America.  

The author visits with an overview.  
 

Tags: 
agriculture
history

Related Content

Curbing California Cow Burps: The Answer In The Sea

By & Jul 11, 2018
Erich Ferdinand, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63988292

Methane is perhaps the most potent of greenhouse gases, and California has 1.8 million emitters of methane walking around on four legs.  Dairy cows "give off" methane in ways you'd expect (think the back end), and ways you might not: they burp. 

Cow burps are methane-rich.  But experiments at the University of California-Davis show that the addition of just a little seaweed to a cow's diet can greatly reduce the burps. 

Grain Farmers Revive Techniques (And Grains) Of The Past

By Mar 11, 2019
Skitterphoto/Pixabay

Bob Quinn says he wasn't really aiming to run an organic farm.  But organic methods seemed to work well on his Montana farm, so he kept at it, making more discoveries over time. 

Re-discoveries, actually, since some of the techniques date back a very long time.  Bob and co-writer Liz Carlisle tell the story in Grain by Grain: A Quest to Revive Ancient Wheat, Rural Jobs, and Healthy Food