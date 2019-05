Oregon got a significant place on one of those lists that rank all the states. Unfortunately, the place was last: WalletHub ranked Oregon 50th of the 50 states in "Best & Worst States for Military Retirees."

If you want nearby comparisons, California ranked 21st and Washington got 28th. So what makes Oregon a bad place for veterans to retire?

We put that question and a few others to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub.