The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Before You Swab: DNA Testing Explained

By 7 minutes ago
  • Tony Webster, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77734507

A quick swab of your inner cheek, a few weeks' wait, and voila: you know more about your family history. 

DNA testing is gaining in popularity, and helping people know more about their ancestors.  But it can also be a bit of a thicket, in deciding which kind of test and which company to use. 

Blaine Bettinger, both biochemist and lawyer, has answers to many questions, both in his books and at his website, The Genetic Genealogist

He visits the Exchange with some pointers on best uses of the current technology.  
 

genetic

He makes the case that cracking the code of DNA profoundly changed the way we think about life. 