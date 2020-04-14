Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: The Rise Of Women Winemakers

Our food, business, and history segments seem to have converged this month.  Because this month's Stories of Southern Oregon features a Rogue Valley winemaker making a name for herself. 

Rachael Martin and husband Les are the founders of Red Lily Vineyards, dedicated to making Spanish-style wines and taking care of the environment at the same time. 

Rachael shares details of her stories in this interview. 

Maureen Flanagan Battistella, the compiler of Stories of Southern Oregon, returns to take part. 

