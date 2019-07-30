Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Southern Oregon Ranch Embraces Green Burial

By 40 minutes ago
  • GailRubin/Pixabay

Have you thought much about what will happen to your body when you die?  In this time of increasing interest in green burials, there are alternatives to the standard metal-coffin-in-concrete-vault burial. 

The owners of Willow-Witt Ranch near Ashland recently sought Jackson County approval to turn part of their ranch into a green burial site, the Forest Natural Burial Ground.  A bit more than 18 acres will be set aside for the burying of bodies without chemicals or vaults, and with biodegradable shrouds and coffins. 

Ranch owners Suzanne Willow and Lanita Witt plan to be buried there. 

Green burial consultant Mary Ann Perry lays out details, along with one of the owners.
 

Tags: 
Cemetery Burial
death

Related Content

Enhancing The Quality Of Your Own Death

By Feb 20, 2019
Wikimedia Commons

We don't like to think about death.  And that's a problem when the event approaches and we've made no plans. 

It takes some advance thinking to stay healthy late in life and meet the end of life on our own terms.  Northern Californian Katy Butler walks us through the kind of thinking necessary in the book The Art of Dying Well: A Practical Guide to a Good End of Life

Choosing How We Leave This World

By , & Feb 9, 2018
Public Domain

Even the happiest life can end in a hospital bed, lit by fluorescent lights.  Which is not how most people say they would like to go. 

So speak up now, says Dr. Samuel Harrington. 

His work focuses on end-of-life care, and helping people make choices long before they are no longer able to participate in decision-making. 

Dr. Harrington's latest book is At Peace: Choosing a Good Death After a Long Life