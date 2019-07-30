Wed 8:30 | Southern Oregon Ranch Embraces Green Burial

Have you thought much about what will happen to your body when you die? In this time of increasing interest in green burials, there are alternatives to the standard metal-coffin-in-concrete-vault burial.

The owners of Willow-Witt Ranch near Ashland recently sought Jackson County approval to turn part of their ranch into a green burial site, the Forest Natural Burial Ground. A bit more than 18 acres will be set aside for the burying of bodies without chemicals or vaults, and with biodegradable shrouds and coffins.

Ranch owners Suzanne Willow and Lanita Witt plan to be buried there.

Green burial consultant Mary Ann Perry lays out details, along with one of the owners.

