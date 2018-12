Plans to raise Shasta Dam by 18 feet are still on the books. But there's a long process to go through before any construction might start, including a lawsuit filed over a creature that could be affected by an expanded Shasta Lake.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for not acting on a 2012 petition to protect the rare Shasta salamander.

Jenny Loda is a CBD biologist and attorney and our guest.