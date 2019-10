Didn't get a plastic straw the last time you got a drink from a restaurant? That's because under Oregon law, you have to ask for one in order to get one.

Plastic straws have become cosa non grata in much of the world, blamed for a variety of ills, including ocean pollution.

The group World Centric favors moving away from plastic, as does Northwest Raw, a juice bar in Ashland.

Mark Marinozzi from World Centric and Web Staunton from NW Raw join us.