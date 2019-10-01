Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | The Job Of A University Diversity Officer

  • Southern Oregon University

People from all kinds of backgrounds come together to form the student body at any university.  That's why, over time, the position of diversity officer has been established and has become increasingly important. 

Suresh Appavoo recently accepted the position of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.  The job may be straightforward, but not simple: encourage diversity and a campus where students live and work harmoniously. 

Dr. Appavoo visits to talk about the job.
 

