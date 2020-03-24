Wed 8:30 | Home Schooling, From People Who Do It All The Time

Parents who never gave a thought to home-schooling their children are forced to at least consider it now. Oregon schools will not open again until at least April 28th under current orders, and California's don't even have a target date for reopening.

While school districts prepare plans for distance learning, parents who already teach their children at home are making few changes, if any.

The Oregon Home Education Network is a resource for parents who teach their own children away from traditional schools.

OHEN Board President Rosalyn Newhouse checks in with details of the nonprofit's offerings.