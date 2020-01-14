Wed 8:30 | Celebrated Bird Photographer To Keynote Winter Wings

If you want to know what a certain bird looks or sounds like, there's a good chance the work of Gerritt Vyn can provide what you want.

Vyn, who is based in the Portland area, is an internationally-renowned photographer, cinematographer, and sound recorder who focuses mostly on birds. He says birds are good indicators of environmental health, and a good object of focus for people to learn more about the natural world.

Gerritt Vyn is one of the keynote speakers at the upcoming Winter Wings gathering in the Klamath Basin.

He spends some time prior to the conference sharing details of his work with us.