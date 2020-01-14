Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Celebrated Bird Photographer To Keynote Winter Wings

By 7 minutes ago
  • GerritVyn.com

If you want to know what a certain bird looks or sounds like, there's a good chance the work of Gerritt Vyn can provide what you want. 

Vyn, who is based in the Portland area, is an internationally-renowned photographer, cinematographer, and sound recorder who focuses mostly on birds.  He says birds are good indicators of environmental health, and a good object of focus for people to learn more about the natural world. 

Gerritt Vyn is one of the keynote speakers at the upcoming Winter Wings gathering in the Klamath Basin. 

He spends some time prior to the conference sharing details of his work with us. 

Tags: 
birds

Related Content

Why Birds Make All Those Sounds

By Dec 16, 2019
EvgeniT/Pixabay

The annual Winter Wings Festival in the Klamath Basin is still two months away.  But bird enthusiasts are already excited; the festival usually sells out before it opens. 

The 2020 festival features among its speakers and presenters Nathan Pieplow, who is all about the sounds birds make.  His book and blog focus on recording and identifying bird songs, even identifying what the birds might be communicating. 

Look, Up In The Sky: Swifts Return

By Sep 6, 2019
Annette Teng, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52465073

The scene may puzzle casual passers-by: people in lawn chairs staring at a chimney.  Just wait; right around sunset the show begins. 

That's when big numbers of Vaux's swifts--birds--come back to the chimney to roost for the night.  The birds put on shows in several communities in the region this time of year, Hedrick Middle School in Medford is one site. 

The Rogue Valley Audubon Society tracks this and other bird movements, and the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy also plays a part. 

The Bird Obsession That Led To "The Feather Thief"

By , & May 14, 2018
tommileew/Pixabay

When you think of a robbery at a museum, you probably picture a valuable painting, or some artifact from antiquity.  But dead birds? 

It happened, at the Tring Museum in Greater London.  A man obsessed with exotic bird feathers stole hundreds of old bird skins from the museum and disappeared. 

Enter the man obsessed with flyfishing, and we get a book: The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century

Author Kirk Wallace Johnson, the flyfisher, tracked the story and the players for several years for his book. 