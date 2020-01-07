Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Can More Food Offset Climate Effects On Salmon?

Scientists and fishery managers were already concerned about fish stocks, before the effects of climate change became apparent.  Salmonids in our region can be very sensitive to changes in temperature; they often need colder water to survive. 

But recent research out of the University of California-Davis shows that the effects of warm water can be mitigated somewhat by an abundant food supply.  So let the water warm, but feed the fish more? 

Not exactly, says lead research Robert Lusardi. 

He visits The Exchange with the details.    
 

