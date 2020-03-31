Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | Asante Gives Ashland Hospital Special Covid-19 Designation

Hospitals in our region are braced for an increase of Covid-19 cases.  But so far, the load has been light: in Jackson County, only four people required hospitalization by the end of March. 

Asante Health System is looking ahead to handling more patients.  Its hospital in Ashland has opened an ICAR facility, for Infection Control, Assessment and Response, to handle patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 illness. 

We explore the designation and the duties in an ICAR unit with Sheila Clough, CEO at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. 

coronavirus

