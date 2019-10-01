Wed 8 AM | Sustainable and Inclusive Growth In California: "Regions Rise Together"

California is an economic giant, with an economy a bit larger than that of the United Kingdom. Yes, the UK.

But the economic benefits are not evenly distributed; away from the big cities and the ocean, some areas are seeing their per capita income drop.

The Regions Rise Together initiative is meant to build a plan for more inclusive and sustainable growth across the entire state. The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the Governor's Office of Planning and Research lead the way.

Lenny Mendonca, GO-Biz Director, is our guest.