Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Sustainable and Inclusive Growth In California: "Regions Rise Together"

By 3 hours ago

California is an economic giant, with an economy a bit larger than that of the United Kingdom. Yes, the UK. 

But the economic benefits are not evenly distributed; away from the big cities and the ocean, some areas are seeing their per capita income drop. 

The Regions Rise Together initiative is meant to build a plan for more inclusive and sustainable growth across the entire state.  The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the Governor's Office of Planning and Research lead the way. 

Lenny Mendonca, GO-Biz Director, is our guest. 

