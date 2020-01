There are not a lot of people in Josephine County (86,000+), but a more than a few play musical instruments.

In fact, enough of them play music and play it well that they formed the Three Rivers Community Orchestra a couple of years ago. It's a creative outlet for the musicians, and an entertainment option for the community.

TRCO can always use more quality string players, and has a few other needs.

We get a visit from Lisa Krebs, herself one of the violinists in the ensemble.