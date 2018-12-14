Wed 8 AM | Rogue Basin Master Plan Up For Comment

The dams of the Rogue River Basin Project, Applegate and Lost Creek, are managed under a master plan. And that plan hasn't been updated in decades.

So guess how several people at the Army Corps of Engineers have been spending their time for many months? Yes, updating the Rogue River master plan, which will include a recent update to the mission of the unfinished and bypassed Elk Creek Dam.

There is an opportunity to comment on the plan until the end of this week.

Three guests from the Army Corps visit with details.