Wed 8 AM | Rogue Basin Master Plan Up For Comment

The dams of the Rogue River Basin Project, Applegate and Lost Creek, are managed under a master plan.  And that plan hasn't been updated in decades. 

So guess how several people at the Army Corps of Engineers have been spending their time for many months?  Yes, updating the Rogue River master plan, which will include a recent update to the mission of the unfinished and bypassed Elk Creek Dam. 

There is an opportunity to comment on the plan until the end of this week. 

Three guests from the Army Corps visit with details. 

River Lover Celebrates 50 Years Of Wild And Scenic Streams

By , & Apr 24, 2018

We get used to talking about the "wild and scenic Rogue River," but the concept is a relatively young one.  The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act dates only to 1968, so it celebrates a half-century birthday this year. 

Tim Palmer is certainly celebrating.  The Port Orford-based writer and photographer and lover of rivers put his talents into yet another book, Wild and Scenic Rivers: An American Legacy

The Rogue and the usual suspects from our part of the country are in there, along with some surprises from other corners of the land. 

Army Corps Seeks Input On Rogue Master Plan

By & & April Ehrlich Jan 29, 2018
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/public domain

Land, not water, is the focus of a Rogue River Regional Master Plan now in the works at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

The corps' Rogue River Project is primarily about dams: Lost Creek, Applegate, and the now-notched Elk Creek Dam.  And the corps owns large chunks of land around each site, land suitable for recreation and other uses. 

The corps is taking public comments until February 2nd on how people would like to see the land used... or not used, as the case may be. 