The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | OSU Researchers Find Volcano Deep In The Ocean

By 8 minutes ago
  • A submersible scans lava flows.
    Oregon State University

We fear the eruption of a volcano on land; Mount Saint Helens proved how destructive such an eruption can be.  But there are eruptions all the time that escape notice. 

Because they are under the sea, in some cases very far under the sea.  Oregon State researchers recently reported the deepest-known undersea eruption, close to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific. It's 14,700 feet down... enough water to submerge Mount Shasta and have plenty of clearance. 

Marine geologist Bill Chadwick was lead author on the studio of the eruption; he is our guest. 

 

volcanoes

How Seismology Helps Us Understand Volcanoes

By , & Oct 18, 2017
Public Domain/Wikimedia

Volcanoes not only erupt and spew objects into the air; they also move the ground.  Quite a bit, in some cases. 

So there's often some shaking with the baking.  Those are approximately the words of seismologist Stephen McNutt. 

He delivers the first of this year's geology lectures at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, explaining how seismologists study volcanoes. 

Living Around Volcanoes In Cascadia

By & Emily Cureton May 19, 2016
Mt Shasta Avalanche Center

We talk a fair amount about "The Big One," the anticipated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake that could hit 9.0 or higher in magnitude.  But it's not the only movement of the Earth we need to be aware of: we have volcanoes nearby as well. 

Mount St. Helens blew its top more than 35 years ago, but other peaks in the Cascades could come to life as well. 

That is the focus of Seth Moran, who directs the Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, WA. 