The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Oregon Public Records Advocate Finds Many Flaws

1 hour ago
  • Wikimedia

People may talk in ominous terms of "the government," but the government does the business of the people.  So there's a general sense that the workings of government should be open to the people. 

The reality can be a lot trickier to navigate, especially when it comes to public records.  Ginger McCall is Oregon's Public Records Advocate, just on the job since earlier this year, and her first report shows some problems with public records.  Those include a lot of confusion about the system and how it is supposed to work. 

Ginger McCall shares her findings with us.   
 

public records

