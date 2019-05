Even small doses of the poison cyanide can have harmful effects on humans and other creatures. But for years Oregon law allowed the use of cyanide traps, essentially small cyanide bombs that would kill coyotes--and other animals that blundered into the traps.

The state legislature just outlawed the devices, known as M-44s, at the urging of the group Predator Defense.

Executive Director Brooks Fahy, based in Eugene, talks to us about this and other campaigns of his group.