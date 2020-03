The pavement tends to rumble when a fire truck goes down the street. But not all firefighting vehicles are huge and heavy.

Witness the new vehicle being tested by Eugene-Springfield Fire: a three-wheeled electric FUV ("fun utility vehicle"). It helps that the maker of the machine is Arcimoto, which is based in Eugene.

We get the news on what role the vehicle can play and how well it is performing, from Deputy Chief Markus Lay and Arcimoto CEO Mark Frohnmayer.