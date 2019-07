Benares, India (Varanasi, if you prefer) is nearly 7,500 miles from the Rogue Valley. But Deobrat Mishra, musician and teacher, made the long trip to share his music.

And it's not the first time; this marks our second visit with the sitar master and teacher, who comes from a long line of musicians and composers.

We welcome the master to the studio and hear some of his pre-recorded music prior to appearances in Bend, Ashland, and Springfield.