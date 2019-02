A place that probably already has more stage plays per capita than just about anywhere just got more.

The Rogue Valley is now home to an additional outfit, the Rogue Theater Company, lighting up an Ashland stage with its first production in early March. "Fragments" is written by RTC Artistic Director Jessica Sage; it draws from her own life growing up on New York's Long Island. Ashland theater veteran Liisa Ivary directs the production.

Jessica Sage is our guest.