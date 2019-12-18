WATCH LIVE: The House Is Debating Articles Of Impeachment Ahead Of Its Vote

On Wednesday morning, almost 21 years to the day since the House last debated impeaching a president, it's doing so again.

Lawmakers are take up two articles of impeachment against President Trump. They charge him with abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

The House, led by Democrats, is expected to vote to impeach Trump early this evening. Six hours of debate on impeachment began shortly after 9:00 a.m. PST.

"If we do not act now," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "we would be derelict in our duty." She added that the president "gave us no choice" and called Trump an "ongoing threat" to democracy and national security.

This morning, the House debated the rules on how to proceed and approved it on a mostly party-line vote, 228-197. There were just two Democratic defections – Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

These same two opposed the House resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry. Van Drew is planning to switch parties, but has not officially announced when he will become a Republican. The lone independent, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, voted with Democrats.

The rules were determined by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday night. The morning session also saw some debate from members of Congress about Trump's impeachment.

"No one came to Congress to impeach a president," Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said on the House floor. But, he added, President Trump's behavior "is so blatantly wrong that ignoring his abuses of power would be abdicating the oath we made to protect this country and uphold our constitution."

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., addressed his floor speech to his children. "I want to tell you the story of this day," he said. "Let the record show that today justice won, that we did our job, that we kept our word, that we stood our sacred ground. Let the record show that we did not let you down."

Kennedy concluded, "I love you, listen to mom."

Republicans complained about the impeachment process and argued the president has committed no crimes. There is "no proof, none" that the president committed an impeachable offense, said Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz. She charged that "Democrats are tearing this country apart, they're tearing families apart."

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., argued Democrats have long wanted to impeach Trump. "If we're really being honest," Cole said, "Democrats have been searching to impeach President Trump since the day he was elected."

Earlier, the House rejected two motions brought forward by Republicans seeking to delay the eventual impeachment vote.

The articles of impeachment were approved on a party-line vote last week by the House Judiciary Committee. Wednesday's vote is also expected to closely follow party lines.

Republicans have remained solidly behind the president, while Democrats — who control the House — have run the process leading up to Wednesday.

Trump on Tuesday released a scorching letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in which he called the impeachment effort an "illegal, partisan attempted coup."

"You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box during the great Election of 2016," he wrote. "So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!"

The president told reporters Tuesday that he takes "zero" responsibility for getting impeached.

Democrats charge that the president abused the power of his office "by ignoring national security and other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit," according to an impeachment report by House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, released Sunday. It further charges that Trump "betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections."

As to the second article, obstruction of Congress, the Judiciary Committee majority charges that "no president has ever claimed the unilateral prerogative to categorically and indiscriminately deny a House impeachment inquiry" and that Trump's "direction to defy House subpoenas constituted an assault on the Impeachment Clause itself."

After the House adopts the articles of impeachment, as expected, the next step is for leadership to name the impeachment managers for a Senate trial. That move could come as early as tonight, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will decide whom to tap and she has not signaled when she will do so.

At a Senate trial, all 100 senators will act as jurors. Two-thirds, or 67 votes, would be needed to convict Trump, an outcome that is unlikely in the Republican-led Senate. In remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he is not neutral on whether Trump should be removed from office.

"I'm not an impartial juror," he said. "This is a political process. There's not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision. The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all."

Giving a taste of the continuing party battles, McConnell has rejected a Democratic proposal for certain witnesses. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, along with two others, to testify. But McConnell rejected the idea, calling it "dead wrong."