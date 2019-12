On Wednesday, almost 21 years to the day since the House last debated impeaching a president, it does so again.

Lawmakers will take upĀ two articles of impeachment against President Trump. They charge him with abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

Lawmakers will convene at 6 a.m. PST before heading into six hours of debate, as determined by the House Rules Committee Tuesday night. After debate, they will vote on each article.

