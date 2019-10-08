Voter Registration Deadline Nears For November 2019 Races

The 2020 presidential campaign season is just beginning but next month on November 5, counties will hold a number of local elections across California and Oregon. The deadline for new voters to register is coming up fast.

Local elections will take place on Nov. 5, 2019 from Josephine and Coos Counties in Oregon to Siskyou and Lassen Counties in California.

In Oregon, new voters have until Oct. 15, 2019 to register to vote.

In California voters have an extra week, until Oct. 21. California residents can also fill out a conditional voter registration until election day.

The local elections in Josephine County will decide funding for fire rescue services and passage of a bond to renovate schools in the Grants Pass School District. Coos County voters will elect transportation district board members.

Possibly the biggest decision in our region will be the special election for California’s 1st Assembly District, encompassing Siskiyou, Shasta, Lassen and half-a-dozen other northeastern California counties. The assembly district 1 race will decide the seat vacated by Republican Brian Dahle, who was elected to the state Senate last June.