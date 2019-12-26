Vienna Philharmonic Live New Year's Day Concert

On Wednesday morning at 8am, join JPR's Classics & News Service for New Year's Day from Vienna 2020, a live broadcast featuring the Vienna Philharmonic.

It has long been a Philharmonic tradition at the New Year to present a program consisting of the lively and at the same time nostalgic music from the vast repertoire of the Johann Strauss family and its contemporaries. These concerts not only delight the audiences in the Musikverein in Vienna, but also enjoy great international popularity through the world wide television broadcast, which now reaches over 90 countries.

Originating during the darkest chapter in Austria's history, these concerts have continually grown in popularity in the decades since, which can be attributed to the verve and creative energy of the compositions of the Strauss Dynasty, as well as their authoritative interpretations. Today millions of people throughout the world draw joy and optimism for the New Year ahead through the light-hearted yet subtly profound character of this music.

It is the desire of the Philharmonic not only to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but at the same time, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace.

The broadcast will be heard from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna with Boston Symphony Music Director Andris Nelsons conducting. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more -- a great way to start off the New Year.