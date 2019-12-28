Vehicle Bomb Kills Scores In Somalia

A vehicle bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, killing at least 61 people Saturday morning, officials said.

The attack is one of the deadliest in Somalia in the past two years.

"So far, we've carried 61 dead people and 51 others injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is sure to rise," Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin Ambulances, told Reuters.

Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud told reporters at least 90 civilians, mostly students, were injured, the news agency reported.

An officer told Voice of America it was a truck bomb that exploded at a busy intersection for vehicles leaving and entering Mogadishu.

VOA's Harun Maruf tweeted video of the scene afterward.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the explosion targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour, according to The Associated Press.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamist militant group al-Shabab has repeatedly carried out similar attacks.

More than 500 people were killed in bombings in October 2017 in Somalia's deadliest attack to be blamed on al-Shabab.

